Global Embolization Particle Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2027

Report Title: Embolization Particle Market Research Report 2020-2027 | Market Size, Share, Technologies, Trends, Growth Patterns, Investments, CAGR

Introduction , Embolization particles are small and irregular flakes of polyvinyl alcohol, which are used for permanent occlusion within a blood vessel. The market is majorly driven by the growing demand of embolization particles for interventional radiology and interventional cardiovascular procedure, minimally invasive alternatives available for the interventional procedures. However, less number of interventional neuroradiologists and interventional neuroradiology (INR) labs, lack of skilled healthcare professionals in developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of this market. , The market for embolization particle is expected to reach around USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 from USD 899.41 million in 2016 with a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period. , On the basis of the product type the embolization particle market is segmented into radio-embolization and drug eluting beads. Radio-embolization accounts the largest market share in 2016. Radio-embolization segment is expected to reach USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 from USD 899.41 million in 2016. , The global embolization particle market on the basis of applications is segmented into oncology, urology, peripheral vascular disease, neurology, and others. The oncology segment accounts for the largest market share with USD 654.24 million of the global embolization particle market by applications followed by peripheral cardiovascular disease. , On the basis of end users hospitals & clinics accounts for the largest market share in 2016. The market is expected to reach USD 1,909.76 million by 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period. , On the basis of region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Asia-pacific region has projected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period from 2017-2023 due rising number of cancer patient base for the interventional oncology procedures in the region.

Key Players: –

Boston Scientific Corporation, Guerbet, BTG International Ltd, Medtronics, Sirtex, Terumo, Merit Medical are the major players of the global embolization particle market.

