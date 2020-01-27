Global Embedded Security Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Embedded Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Security development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Embedded Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Stmicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Gemalto
Texas Instruments
Renesas
Qualcomm
Microchip
Samsung
Idemia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Secure Element and Embedded Sim
Trusted Platform Module
Hardware Security Module
Hardware Tokens
Market segment by Application, split into
Wearables
Smartphones and Tablets
Automotive
Smart Identity Cards
Industrial
Payment Processing and Cards
Computers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Embedded Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Embedded Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Security are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Secure Element and Embedded Sim
1.4.3 Trusted Platform Module
1.4.4 Hardware Security Module
1.4.5 Hardware Tokens
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Embedded Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Wearables
1.5.3 Smartphones and Tablets
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Smart Identity Cards
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Payment Processing and Cards
1.5.8 Computers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Embedded Security Market Size
2.2 Embedded Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Embedded Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Embedded Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Embedded Security Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Embedded Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Embedded Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Embedded Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Embedded Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Embedded Security Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Embedded Security Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Embedded Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Embedded Security Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Embedded Security Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Embedded Security Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Embedded Security Key Players in China
7.3 China Embedded Security Market Size by Type
7.4 China Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Embedded Security Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Embedded Security Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Embedded Security Key Players in India
10.3 India Embedded Security Market Size by Type
10.4 India Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Embedded Security Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Embedded Security Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Stmicroelectronics
12.1.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.1.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development
12.2 NXP Semiconductors
12.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.3 Gemalto
12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.4 Texas Instruments
12.4.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
12.5 Renesas
12.5.1 Renesas Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.5.4 Renesas Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Renesas Recent Development
12.6 Qualcomm
12.6.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.6.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.7 Microchip
12.7.1 Microchip Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.7.4 Microchip Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Microchip Recent Development
12.8 Samsung
12.8.1 Samsung Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.8.4 Samsung Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.9 Idemia
12.9.1 Idemia Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Embedded Security Introduction
12.9.4 Idemia Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Idemia Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
