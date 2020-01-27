Global Embedded Security Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Embedded Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Embedded Security development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Embedded Security market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stmicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Gemalto

Texas Instruments

Renesas

Qualcomm

Microchip

Samsung

Idemia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Secure Element and Embedded Sim

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Security Module

Hardware Tokens

Market segment by Application, split into

Wearables

Smartphones and Tablets

Automotive

Smart Identity Cards

Industrial

Payment Processing and Cards

Computers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Embedded Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Embedded Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Secure Element and Embedded Sim

1.4.3 Trusted Platform Module

1.4.4 Hardware Security Module

1.4.5 Hardware Tokens

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Embedded Security Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Wearables

1.5.3 Smartphones and Tablets

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Smart Identity Cards

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Payment Processing and Cards

1.5.8 Computers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Embedded Security Market Size

2.2 Embedded Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Embedded Security Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Embedded Security Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Embedded Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Embedded Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Embedded Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Embedded Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Embedded Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Embedded Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Embedded Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Embedded Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Embedded Security Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Embedded Security Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Embedded Security Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Embedded Security Key Players in China

7.3 China Embedded Security Market Size by Type

7.4 China Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Embedded Security Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Embedded Security Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Embedded Security Key Players in India

10.3 India Embedded Security Market Size by Type

10.4 India Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Embedded Security Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Embedded Security Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Embedded Security Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Embedded Security Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Stmicroelectronics

12.1.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.1.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

12.2 NXP Semiconductors

12.2.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.2.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.3 Gemalto

12.3.1 Gemalto Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.3.4 Gemalto Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.4 Texas Instruments

12.4.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.5 Renesas

12.5.1 Renesas Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.5.4 Renesas Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Renesas Recent Development

12.6 Qualcomm

12.6.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.6.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.7 Microchip

12.7.1 Microchip Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.7.4 Microchip Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Microchip Recent Development

12.8 Samsung

12.8.1 Samsung Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.8.4 Samsung Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.9 Idemia

12.9.1 Idemia Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Embedded Security Introduction

12.9.4 Idemia Revenue in Embedded Security Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Idemia Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

