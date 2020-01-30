Global Embedded Computing Ecosystem Market-Analysis of Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Embedded Computing Ecosystem Market

Embedded Computing Ecosystem is basically a combination of embedded software and hardware components that are designed and developed to perform explicit dedicated functions in an electronic machine or device. The software and hardware are two significant parts of any embedded computing ecosystem and are triggered by a set of commands called protocol or a program to perform specific operations. Microprocessors (MPUs), microcontrollers (MCUs), or other custom designed integrated chips along with supporting software in Read Only Memory are essential for working of embedded computing systems. These systems have diverse features such as low power consumption, accuracy, high speed, reusability, adaptability, size, and reliability.

The Embedded Computing Ecosystem market accounted for USD 55.51 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 83.86 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the forecast period.

The drivers of Embedded Computing Ecosystem market are IoT is the primary growth engine for embedded computing systems globally, evolution of power efficient, affordable sensors, LPWANS and expanded wireless broadband connectivity and cloud computing and cloud computing platforms. Furthermore, emerging opportunities for Embedded Computing Ecosystem in the manufacturing industry and high growth in various industries such as manufacturing, oil gas and mining in Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost the growth of the overall market over the forecast period.

The trend towards automation in processing and manufacturing sectors, as well as continued evolution of low-cost pervasive computing and the Internet of Things have become other key market drivers for the last few years. Also, huge growth of the embedded systems market can be largely attributed to the rapid development of the Internet of Things

By region, North America has dominated the Embedded Computing Ecosystem market over the forecast period with growing a CAGR. The reasons attributed due to the high concentration of Embedded Computing Ecosystem providers in this region.

The major participants in the global Embedded Computing Ecosystem market include Atmel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ARM Holdings plc. IBM Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Incorporated and others.

Market Segmentation:

Embedded Computing Ecosystem market is segmented based on component, end-users and geography.

Market segmented by Component

Hardware

Software

Market segmented by End-user

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segmented by organization size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Players

Target Audience

Vendors

Raw material manufacturers

Research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Sales Distribution Channel

Technology manufacturers

End-users

