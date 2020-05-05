Global Electronic Shelf Label Industry: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2025

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL . It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

SES(imagotag)

Pricer

Displaydata

E Ink

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Altierre

Hanshow Technology

Panasonic

Pervasive

LG innotek

Samsung

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

DIY stores

Electronics stores

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Industry

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

Table Major Company List of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

3.1.2 E papers Displays

Table Major Company List of E papers Displays

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 SES(imagotag) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 SES(imagotag) Profile

Table SES(imagotag) Overview List

4.1.2 SES(imagotag) Products & Services

4.1.3 SES(imagotag) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SES(imagotag) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Pricer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Pricer Profile

Table Pricer Overview List

4.2.2 Pricer Products & Services

4.2.3 Pricer Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pricer (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Displaydata (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Displaydata Profile

Table Displaydata Overview List

4.3.2 Displaydata Products & Services

4.3.3 Displaydata Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Displaydata (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 E Ink (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 E Ink Profile

Table E Ink Overview List

4.4.2 E Ink Products & Services

4.4.3 E Ink Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of E Ink (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Profile

Table Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Overview List

4.5.2 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Products & Services

4.5.3 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Opticon Sensors Europe B.V (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 DIGI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 DIGI Profile

Table DIGI Overview List

4.6.2 DIGI Products & Services

4.6.3 DIGI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DIGI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Altierre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Altierre Profile

Table Altierre Overview List

4.7.2 Altierre Products & Services

4.7.3 Altierre Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Altierre (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Hanshow Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Hanshow Technology Profile

Table Hanshow Technology Overview List

4.8.2 Hanshow Technology Products & Services

4.8.3 Hanshow Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hanshow Technology (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Panasonic Profile

Table Panasonic Overview List

4.9.2 Panasonic Products & Services

4.9.3 Panasonic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Panasonic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Pervasive (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Pervasive Profile

Table Pervasive Overview List

4.10.2 Pervasive Products & Services

4.10.3 Pervasive Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pervasive (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 LG innotek (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 LG innotek Profile

Table LG innotek Overview List

4.11.2 LG innotek Products & Services

4.11.3 LG innotek Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LG innotek (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Samsung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Samsung Profile

Table Samsung Overview List

4.12.2 Samsung Products & Services

4.12.3 Samsung Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Samsung (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hypermarkets

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Hypermarkets, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Hypermarkets, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Supermarkets

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Supermarkets, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Supermarkets, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Convenience Stores

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Convenience Stores, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Convenience Stores, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in DIY stores

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in DIY stores, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in DIY stores, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Electronics stores

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Electronics stores, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand in Electronics stores, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

