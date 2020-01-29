Global Electronic Nose Industry to show Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2020-2025

Global Electronic Nose Market

An electronic nose (e-nose) is a device that identifies the specific components of an odor and analyzes its chemical makeup to identify it. An electronic nose consists of a mechanism for chemical detection, such as an array of electronic sensors, and a mechanism for pattern recognition, such as a neural network.

The global Electronic Nose market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electronic Nose by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

MOS

CP

QCM

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Alpha MOS

Airsense

Odotech

Sensigent

Electronic Sensor Technology

Brechbuehler

Scensive Technology

The Enose Company

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Process and production departments

Environmental monitoring

Health and security

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Electronic Nose Industry

Figure Electronic Nose Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Electronic Nose

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Electronic Nose

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Electronic Nose

Table Global Electronic Nose Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Electronic Nose Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 MOS

Table Major Company List of MOS

3.1.2 CP

Table Major Company List of CP

3.1.3 QCM

Table Major Company List of QCM

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Electronic Nose Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Electronic Nose Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Nose Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Electronic Nose Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Electronic Nose Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Electronic Nose Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

