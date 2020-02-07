Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market was valued US$ 375 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 665.32 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.43% during a forecast period.

The electronic contract manufacturing and design services concentrate primarily on technologies and sub-technologies such as computers, consumer devices, networking, servers and storage, telecommunications and peripherals.

The key factor driving the growth of electronic contract manufacturing and design services market is essential for resource optimization. Moreover, enhancement in consumer purchasing power, increasing need for consumer electronics, several technological advancements, and growing internet penetration are boosting the market growth. The proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has been the main propeller of electronic contract manufacturing and design services market during the last few years. Moreover, variation in buyer preferences and the rising need for wireless technology are estimated to impact the electronic contract manufacturing and design services market. In-house manufacturing and obsolescence of technology are key challenges to the growth of market.

Electronic manufacturing is the leading service segment during the forecast period. However, the design & engineering segment is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period owing to the surging inclination of OEMs toward outsourcing their designing demands. Many OEMs are progressively outsourcing their circuit assembly requests to EMS service providers, which significantly increases their profit margins.

The Asia Pacific is expected to the highest growing share market during the forecast period followed by North America owing to the increase in outsourcing activities in these regions. China has transformed into a leading source of electronics production. The low-cost labor and mass availability of raw materials are the major drivers for EMS in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the global electronic contract manufacturing and design services market are Altadox, Inc., Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Celestica, Inc., Compal Electronics, Inc., Creating Technologies LP, Fabrinet, FLEX Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Foxconn, Jabil Circuit, Inc., Plexus Corporation, Sanmina-SCI Corporation, and Venture Corporation Ltd.

Scope of the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market by Service

• Design & Engineering

• Electronics Assembly

• Electronic manufacturing

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market by End-use

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Telecom

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market

• Altadox, Inc.

• Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

• Celestica, Inc.

• Compal Electronics, Inc.

• Creating Technologies LP

• Fabrinet

• FLEX Ltd.

• Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

• Foxconn

• Jabil Circuit, Inc.

• Plexus Corporation

• Sanmina-SCI Corporation

• Venture Corporation Ltd

