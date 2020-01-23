Newly published study “Global Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Asia-Pacific electrical & electronic robotics market is expected to grow by 15.25% yearly in terms of robot hardware revenue and reach $11.27 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 51 figures, this 145-page report “Asia-Pacific Electrical & Electronic Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Country 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific electrical & electronic robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific electrical & electronic robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Robot Type, Application, End-user, and Country.

Based on subsystem, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into Robot Controller Unit, Robotic Arm, End Effector, Drive, Sensors, Power Supply, Motors, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on robot type, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Cylindrical Robots

• Polar/Spherical Robots

• Others

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Soldering & Welding

• Material Handling

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Painting & Dispensing

• Cutting

• Others

Based on end-user, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electronic Components

• Telecommunication Devices

• Electrical & Electronics Equipment

• Other Products

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• India

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries or regions, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national/local markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific electrical & electronic robotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 11

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 11

1.2.2 Market Assumption 12

1.2.3 Secondary Data 12

1.2.4 Primary Data 12

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 20

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 20

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 22

2.]

Continued…

