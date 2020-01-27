Global Electric Vehicle Market Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2025

An electric vehicle works with the help of one or more electric motors for forward motion. It may be fueled via a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources. The major factors driving the growth are government encouragement in the manner of exempts, subsidies, and tax returns. Enhancing charging setups, growing vehicle variety and choices and minimizing the rates of batteries.

“Global Electric Vehicle Market industry valued approximately USD xx billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

EV Components:

Battery

On-Board Charger

Instrument Cluster

Charging Station:

Normal

Super Charging

Propulsion:

BEV

PHEV

HEV

FCEV

The extensive growth evident in the electric vehicle industry can be attributed to the increasing demands for imminent energy needs. The stringent regulations imposed by the government on emissions, advancements in public charging infrastructure, and the governmental support of sale of these types of vehicles.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are General Motors, BYD, Nissan, Daimler AG, Toyota, Volkswagen, Tesla, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

