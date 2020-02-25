Global Electric Dryers Market Report 2020 | Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Electric Dryers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global electric dryers market was worth $7.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% and reach $10.8 billion by 2023

The electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Spin Dryers; Condenser Dryers; Heat Pump Dryers; Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers; Solar Clothes Dryer; Other Types 2) By Type Of Vent: Vented Dryer; Ventless/Condenser Dryer 3) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores; Company-Owned Stores; Hypermarkets and Supermarkets; Online; Others 4) By End User: Commercial; Residential

Companies Mentioned: Haier Electronics Group; LG Electronics; SAMSUNG; Robert Bosch; Koninklijke Philips

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

