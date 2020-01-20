Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is estimated to reach 1,477 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 33.8 %, Says FSR

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Summary

The Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market is estimated to reach 1,477 (Thousand) Units in 2024 at a CAGR of 33.8 %. Growing need for emission-free commercial vehicles and supportive government subsidies is expected to drive the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period. However, high initial investments are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for logistics in urban areas and increase in sustainability & environmental protection is expected to create an opportunity for electric commercial vehicle system market.

Electric commercial vehicle is a vehicle which runs on electric motors for propulsion. Electricity is used instead of diesel or gas to power electric commerc ial vehicle. Battery is used to store electricity in these vehicles. Electric vehicles have limited energy storage capacity which must be refill by plugging into an electric source. Some key players in electric commercial vehicle are BYD Company Ltd., Tesla, YUTONG, Proterra, AB Volvo and Daimler AG among others.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global electric commercial vehicle market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the the basis of type, the electric commercial vehicle market is segmented into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs)and fuel cell electric vehicles. Based on vehicle type, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into electric buses, electric trucks, electric pickups, electric van andothers. Based on battery material, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC), lithium-manganese-spinel (LMO), lithium titanate (LTO), lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) and Based on range, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into0-150 miles, 151-300 miles, above 300 Miles and The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market: Report Segmentation

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type

Electric Buses

Electric Trucks

Electric Pickups

Electric Van

Others

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Technology

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BSW)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Others

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Battery Material

Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum (NCA)

Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC)

Lithium-Manganese-Spinel (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP)

Others

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Range

0-150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

Others

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

