Global Elderly & Disabled Assistive Devices Market to reach $35,599 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026

The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market size was $23,009 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. Assistive devices, as the term signifies are the medical devices that assist elderly as well as disabled people to form their various basic tasks such as walking, hearing problems, vision problems, and others. The mobility aids devices include wheelchairs, scooters, and others that alleviate disabled individuals with their mobility. Moreover, there are various kinds of hearing aids that help individuals with hearing difficulties such as Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE), Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE), In-the?Ear Aids (ITE), Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA), canal hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is primarily driven by significant rise in mobility impairment disorders, lifestyle changes, and availability of a variety of disabled & elderly assistive products. In addition, considerable increase in demand for assistive devices due to rise in trend of an independent lifestyle further fuels the market growth. Furthermore, growth in the number of assistive devices manufacturers investing in the R&D activities of these technologies is estimated to boost the market growth. However, high cost of few sophisticated products, low level of acceptance for few products, and low reimbursement from medical insurers restrain the growth of the market. On the contrary, an increase in proactiveness of people and rise in health consciousness among people are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global elderly & disabled assistive devices market is segmented based on type and region. Based on type, it is divided into living aids, mobility aids devices, medical furniture, and bathroom safety equipment. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

his report provides an extensive analysis of the emerging trends and dynamics in the global elderly & disabled assistive devices market.

This study provides the landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analyses of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Region- and country-wise analysis is conducted to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

 Living Aids Devices

Hearing Aids

Behind-the-ear Aids (BTE)

Receiver-in-the-Ear Aids (RITE)

In-the?Ear Aids (ITE)

Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)

Canal Hearing Aids

Cochlear Implants

Reading and Vision Aids

Braille Translators

Video Magnifiers

Reading Machines

Others

 Mobility Aids Devices

Wheelchairs

Manual Wheelchairs

Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Walkers & Rollators

Canes & Walking Sticks

Crutches

Transfer Lifts or Patient Mechanical Lift Handling

Door Openers

Others

 Medical Furniture

Medical Beds

Door Openers

Medical Furniture Accessories

Riser Reclining Chairs

Others

 Bathroom Safety Equipment

Shower Chairs

Commodes

Ostomy Products

Bars, Grips, & Rails

 By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in this report are as follows:

 AI Squared

 Drive Medical.

 GN Resound Group.

 Invacare

 William Demant Holding A/S

 Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC)

 Pride Mobility Products Corporation

 Siemens Ltd

 Sonova Holding AG

 Starkey hearing technologies

The other players operating in the elderly & disabled assistive devices market include (not profiled in the report)

 Bausch & Lomb, Inc.,

 Inclusive Technology Ltd.

 Liberator Ltd.

 Tobii Dynavox

 JABBLA B.V.B.A

 Blue Chip Medical Type, Inc.

 Permobil AB

 Medline Industries, Inc.

