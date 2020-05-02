Global Elastic Stockings Market 2020 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2024 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Global Elastic Stockings Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Elastic Stockings market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Elastic Stockings market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Elastic stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Elastic stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing elastic stockings even if they have not recently undergone scleratherapy treatment for varicose veins.

The latest report about the Elastic Stockings market is an all-embracing synopsis of the approximations of this business sphere as well as an examination of its segmentation. The study estimates the Elastic Stockings market to evolve as one of most profitable verticals, accruing immense proceeds over the estimated timeframe, recording a creditable growth rate over the estimated time span. The development opportunities available in this business followed by the market’s regional expanse have also been included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Covered Yarn, spandex and nylon are the main raw materials for the production of elastic stockings. Most of companies purchase materials from the market. With the development of elastic stockings, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the elastic stockings industry in some extent.

Elastic stockings can be classified into two types: gradient socks and anti-embolism socks. Gradient socks are more often prescribed to the ambulatory patient, or those who are walking, accounting for about 74.66% of the total sale amount in 2016.

The worldwide market for Elastic Stockings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 1820 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019,

This report focuses on the Elastic Stockings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: Medtronic(Covidien), Sigvaris, Medi, BSN Medical, Juzo, 3M, Bauerfeind AG, Thuasne Corporate, Pretty Legs Hosiery, Salzmann-Group, Paul Hartmann, Cizeta Medicali, Belsana Medical, Gloria Med, Zhende Medical Group, Maizi, TOKO, Okamoto Corporation, Zhejiang Sameri, MD

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gradient Socks

Anti-Embolism Socks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ambulatory Patients

Post-operative Patients

Pregnant Women

Others

The report can answer the following questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Elastic Stockings?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Elastic Stockings industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Elastic Stockings? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Elastic Stockings? What is the manufacturing process of Elastic Stockings?

Economic impact on Elastic Stockings industry and development trend of Elastic Stockings industry.

What will the Elastic Stockings market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Elastic Stockings industry?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Elastic Stockings market?

What are the Elastic Stockings market challenges to market growth?

What are the Elastic Stockings market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Elastic Stockings market?

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Elastic Stockings product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Elastic Stockings, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Elastic Stockings in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Elastic Stockings competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Elastic Stockings breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Elastic Stockings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Elastic Stockings sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

