Global E-mail Marketing Industry 2020: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Analysis

In 2017, the global E-mail Marketing market size was 970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

Email Marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email.

E-mail Marketing helps connect with audience to promote brand and increase sales. You can sell products, share some news, or tell a story.

The key players covered in this study

Act-On Software

Adobe Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions

HubSpot

IBM

Infusionsoft

Marketo

Oracle

Teradata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Discrete Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-mail Marketing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-mail Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Small and Mid-sized Enterprises

1.4.3 Large Enterprises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-mail Marketing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Financial Services

1.5.4 Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Telecom & IT

1.5.8 Discrete Manufacturing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-mail Marketing Market Size

2.2 E-mail Marketing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-mail Marketing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-mail Marketing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-mail Marketing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-mail Marketing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-mail Marketing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-mail Marketing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-mail Marketing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-mail Marketing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in China

7.3 China E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in India

10.3 India E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Act-On Software

12.1.1 Act-On Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.1.4 Act-On Software Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Act-On Software Recent Development

12.2 Adobe Systems

12.2.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.2.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions

12.3.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development

12.4 HubSpot

12.4.1 HubSpot Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.4.4 HubSpot Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HubSpot Recent Development

12.5 IBM

12.5.1 IBM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.5.4 IBM Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 IBM Recent Development

12.6 Infusionsoft

12.6.1 Infusionsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.6.4 Infusionsoft Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Infusionsoft Recent Development

12.7 Marketo

12.7.1 Marketo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.7.4 Marketo Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Marketo Recent Development

12.8 Oracle

12.8.1 Oracle Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.9 Teradata

12.9.1 Teradata Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction

12.9.4 Teradata Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Teradata Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

