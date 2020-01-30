Global E-mail Marketing Industry 2020: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Analysis

In 2017, the global E-mail Marketing market size was 970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.
Email Marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email.
E-mail Marketing helps connect with audience to promote brand and increase sales. You can sell products, share some news, or tell a story.
The key players covered in this study
Act-On Software
Adobe Systems
Cognizant Technology Solutions
HubSpot
IBM
Infusionsoft
Marketo
Oracle
Teradata
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small and Mid-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Financial Services
Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Discrete Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-mail Marketing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-mail Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Small and Mid-sized Enterprises
1.4.3 Large Enterprises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-mail Marketing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Financial Services
1.5.4 Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Telecom & IT
1.5.8 Discrete Manufacturing
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-mail Marketing Market Size
2.2 E-mail Marketing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-mail Marketing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-mail Marketing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-mail Marketing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-mail Marketing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-mail Marketing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-mail Marketing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-mail Marketing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-mail Marketing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in China
7.3 China E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
7.4 China E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in India
10.3 India E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
10.4 India E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America E-mail Marketing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 E-mail Marketing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America E-mail Marketing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America E-mail Marketing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Act-On Software
12.1.1 Act-On Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.1.4 Act-On Software Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Act-On Software Recent Development
12.2 Adobe Systems
12.2.1 Adobe Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.2.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development
12.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions
12.3.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development
12.4 HubSpot
12.4.1 HubSpot Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.4.4 HubSpot Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 HubSpot Recent Development
12.5 IBM
12.5.1 IBM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.5.4 IBM Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 IBM Recent Development
12.6 Infusionsoft
12.6.1 Infusionsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.6.4 Infusionsoft Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Infusionsoft Recent Development
12.7 Marketo
12.7.1 Marketo Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.7.4 Marketo Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Marketo Recent Development
12.8 Oracle
12.8.1 Oracle Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.9 Teradata
12.9.1 Teradata Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E-mail Marketing Introduction
12.9.4 Teradata Revenue in E-mail Marketing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Teradata Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
