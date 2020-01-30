Global E-Learning Services Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global E-Learning Services market size was 191500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 358100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-Learning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Learning Services development in United States, Europe and China.
E-Learning Services is through the computer to the Internet, or wireless network, mobile phone network in a virtual classroom and the classroom teaching and learning.
Increasing adoption of training solutions in the corporate landscape, irrespective of their industry vertical, is a major factor promoting the e-learning market growth.
The key players covered in this study
Kineo
Allen Communication
Cegos
GP Strategies
Skillsoft
Pearson
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
Learning Management System
Mobile
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12
Higher Education
Corporates
Government
Vocational
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-Learning Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-Learning Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Learning Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
