Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market 2020: growth expected to be driven by rising onshore and offshore drilling activities across Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global E-Clinical Solution Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Clinical Solution Software development in United States, Europe and China.
E-clinical solution is a software that aids researchers in analyzing, tracking and managing clinical data. E-clinical solution is used in pharmaceutical sector, biotechnology, research organizations and for designing medical device in order to coagulate clinical research data with the help of modern cutting edge technology. Clinical trial is a practice of inspecting the efficiency and safety of drugs, therapeutic products and medical devices prior to their commercial launch in the market. Proliferation of the internet across the globe coupled with availability of easy access modes is expected to influence the overall market growth. Moreover, credible data analysis and higher efficacy compared to conventional process are alluring companies to adopt to e-clinical solution software for conducting clinical trials.
Increasing clinical trials and higher investments in R&D activities in the fields of life science and pharmaceuticals is expected to support the growth of global market. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic disease across the globe is one of the major factor fueling the demand for e-clinical solutions. Lengthy clinical trials and increasing side effects of drugs are compelling the pharmaceutical industry to develop enhanced clinical infrastructure. PMR notes that the demand for e-clinical solution software is significantly high from various end user sections such as clinical research organizations (CROs), healthcare providers and pharmaceuticals companies.
In 2017, the global E-Clinical Solution Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Merge Healthcare
Medidata Solutions
PAREXEL International
BioClinica
ERT
OmniComm Systems
PHT
DATATRAK International
CRF Health
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Clinical Trial Management System
Safety Solution
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution
Randomization And Trial Supply Management
Clinical Data Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centre
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centre
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-Clinical Solution Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-Clinical Solution Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Clinical Solution Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
