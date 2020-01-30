Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market 2020: growth expected to be driven by rising onshore and offshore drilling activities across Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global E-Clinical Solution Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Clinical Solution Software development in United States, Europe and China.

E-clinical solution is a software that aids researchers in analyzing, tracking and managing clinical data. E-clinical solution is used in pharmaceutical sector, biotechnology, research organizations and for designing medical device in order to coagulate clinical research data with the help of modern cutting edge technology. Clinical trial is a practice of inspecting the efficiency and safety of drugs, therapeutic products and medical devices prior to their commercial launch in the market. Proliferation of the internet across the globe coupled with availability of easy access modes is expected to influence the overall market growth. Moreover, credible data analysis and higher efficacy compared to conventional process are alluring companies to adopt to e-clinical solution software for conducting clinical trials.

Increasing clinical trials and higher investments in R&D activities in the fields of life science and pharmaceuticals is expected to support the growth of global market. Moreover, growing prevalence of chronic disease across the globe is one of the major factor fueling the demand for e-clinical solutions. Lengthy clinical trials and increasing side effects of drugs are compelling the pharmaceutical industry to develop enhanced clinical infrastructure. PMR notes that the demand for e-clinical solution software is significantly high from various end user sections such as clinical research organizations (CROs), healthcare providers and pharmaceuticals companies.

In 2017, the global E-Clinical Solution Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Merge Healthcare

Medidata Solutions

PAREXEL International

BioClinica

ERT

OmniComm Systems

PHT

DATATRAK International

CRF Health

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clinical Trial Management System

Safety Solution

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution

Randomization And Trial Supply Management

Clinical Data Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-Clinical Solution Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-Clinical Solution Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-Clinical Solution Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Clinical Trial Management System

1.4.3 Safety Solution

1.4.4 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution

1.4.5 Randomization And Trial Supply Management

1.4.6 Clinical Data Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Centre

1.5.4 Clinics

1.5.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centre

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size

2.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-Clinical Solution Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-Clinical Solution Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in China

7.3 China E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in India

10.3 India E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 E-Clinical Solution Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America E-Clinical Solution Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Merge Healthcare

12.2.1 Merge Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.2.4 Merge Healthcare Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Merge Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Medidata Solutions

12.3.1 Medidata Solutions Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.3.4 Medidata Solutions Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Medidata Solutions Recent Development

12.4 PAREXEL International

12.4.1 PAREXEL International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.4.4 PAREXEL International Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PAREXEL International Recent Development

12.5 BioClinica

12.5.1 BioClinica Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.5.4 BioClinica Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BioClinica Recent Development

12.6 ERT

12.6.1 ERT Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.6.4 ERT Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 ERT Recent Development

12.7 OmniComm Systems

12.7.1 OmniComm Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.7.4 OmniComm Systems Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 OmniComm Systems Recent Development

12.8 PHT

12.8.1 PHT Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.8.4 PHT Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 PHT Recent Development

12.9 DATATRAK International

12.9.1 DATATRAK International Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.9.4 DATATRAK International Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 DATATRAK International Recent Development

12.10 CRF Health

12.10.1 CRF Health Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-Clinical Solution Software Introduction

12.10.4 CRF Health Revenue in E-Clinical Solution Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 CRF Health Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

