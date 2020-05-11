Global E-Cigarette Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global E-Cigarette Market was valued US$ 9.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.52% during a forecast period.

Based on the battery mode, the automatic e-cigarette is expected to lead the market growth due to the rising popularity of automation among the consumers across the globe. The automatic e-cigarette has features such as easily operate and less electricity consumption are also fueling the market growth in a positive way. On the basis of a distribution channel, an online segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market owing to the rising popularity of e-commerce website, online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase. The online platform becomes popular due to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

Major driving factors of the market are rising consciousness regarding health issues due to smoking tobacco cigarette and reduce the risk of cancer. Rising e-Commerce industry across the globe is propelling the growth of this market. Growing investments in an e-cigarette are boosting the market size. The e-cigarette is less harmful as e-cigarette has less amount of toxic than the conventional cigarette is expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. In addition, increasing technological advancements, the rise in influence of western culture, growing disposable income, and changing living standards of consumers are other driving factors of the e-cigarette market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period due to growing technological advancements, developed GDP, a large number of manufacturers are in the market, and increasing demand for e-cigarette from this region is surging the market growth. The US is expected to lead the market growth in forecast period as increasing awareness regarding health issues due to smoking a conventional cigarette. In this country, more than 16 million population is suffering from the diseases by smoking this case is expected to surge demand of e-cigarette in this country

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in E-Cigarette Market areAltria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, NicotekLlc, Njoy Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Reynolds American Inc., MCIG Inc., ITC Limited, Altria Group Inc., and VmrFlavoursLlc.

Scope of Global E-Cigarette Market:

Global E-Cigarette Market, by Product Type:

• Disposable

• Rechargeable

• Modular

Global E-Cigarette Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Specialist E-Cig Shops

• Online

• Supermarkets

• Others

Global E-Cigarette Market by Battery Mode:

• Manual E-cigarette

• Automatic E-cigarette

Global E-Cigarette Market by Flavor:

• Tobacco

• Botanical

• Fruit

• Sweet

• Beverage

• Others

Global E-Cigarette Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

