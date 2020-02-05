Global Drones In Real Estate & Construction Industry Will Reach A Cumulative Market Value Of $20.5 Billion By 2025

Global Drones In Real Estate & Construction Industry

Global demand for drones in real estate & construction industry will reach a cumulative market value of $20.5 billion and a total shipment of over 6.3 million units for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents a continued growth with two-digit CAGRs in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of drones for overall real estate & construction industry.

Drones for Real Estate & Construction Industry: Global Market Research, Forecast, and Strategy 2016-2025 is based on a comprehensive research study of the real estate & construction drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, and Porter’s Fiver Forces. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global UAVs market for real estate & construction industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through OMR’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global real estate & construction drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industrial vertical, end-user, drone application, and region.

On basis of industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following two sections with annual shipment and revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

Construction Industry

• Real Estate

On basis of drone application, the global market is studied in the following segments with sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

Land Management

• Construction Process

• Structure Inspection

• Property Marketing

• Other Applications

On basis of UAV end-user, the global drones market in real estate & construction industry is segmented into four sections with annual revenue and unit shipment data available for each section in every year of 2014-2025:

Residential Property

• Commercial Property

• Industrial Property

• Public Property

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global drones market for real estate & construction industry:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of UAV systems for real estate & construction industry are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 25 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 7 tables and 73 figures, this 173-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

3D Robotics Inc

Aerial Imaging Resources

AeroVironment, Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Aibotix GmbH

AirBorn Imaging

Airware, Inc.

AutoCopter Corp.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Cenpac Images

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI)

Delair-Tech

DroneDeploy

DroneVU Studios

Eagle UAV Services

Navix Drones, LLC

Phoenix Drone Services LLC

Precision Drone

Schiebel

senseFly/Parrot

Skycatch Inc

The Drone Co.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Yuneec International

