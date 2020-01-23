Global Drone Software Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

Drones are used for various purposed which demand software that could comply to the needs the demand in the fields of mapping, photography, engineering applications and many more thus surging the demand. Using drones in remote areas and location that can be hazardous for individual’s life is a factor resulting into increasing demand for sophisticate software for drones for various applications. Increasing adoption of drones in commercial and defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global drone software market.

Moreover an increasing investments in R&D for development of technologically advanced drone software and increasing use of IoT applications in drone are factors expected to boost the growth of the global drone software market. Rising security issues owing to possibility of hacking is a factor that may hamper growth of the global drone software market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of autonomous drones and introduction of drones with enhanced functionality can create good market opportunities for players operating in the target market.

Drone Software industry was 418 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 5,385.16 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 38.89% between 2018 and 2025.

Basing on the architecture of software, open source segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue. Surge in demand for open source software as consumers require customized software for various applications is a factor supporting growth of this segment worldwide. On the basis of application, the analytics segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue, this would increase demand for drone analytics especially in industrial sector for decision making.

Market in North America expected to account for major share in terms of revenue. Presence of prominent software in developing companies is a vital factor driving the growth of this target market of this region. Asia Pacific market in anticipated to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue during 2018-2025, owing to increasing demand for drones especially for commercial applications. In addition, increasing investments for new software development is another factor expected to stimulate the growth of drones software market in Asia Pacific.

Core competitors for the drone software market are 3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR), Airware, Dreamhammer Products LLC, Drone Volt, DroneDeploy, Inc., Esri Pix4D S.A, Precisionhawk Inc., senseFly SA, and Skyward IO, Inc. among others

