Global Drone Software Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Drone Software market size was 390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5380 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 38.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics—the tractors and other machines needed—was repurposed from drone software.

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe.

Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

The key players covered in this study

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

7ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Delta Drone

AeroVironment

VIATechnik

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Open Source

Closed Source

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Drone Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Drone Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drone Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Open Source

1.4.3 Closed Source

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drone Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Agriculture

1.5.4 Mining

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drone Software Market Size

2.2 Drone Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drone Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Drone Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drone Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drone Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Drone Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Drone Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Drone Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drone Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drone Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Drone Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Drone Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Drone Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Drone Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Drone Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Drone Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Drone Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Drone Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Drone Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Drone Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Drone Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Drone Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Drone Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Drone Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Drone Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Drone Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Drone Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Drone Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Airware, Inc.

12.1.1 Airware, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.1.4 Airware, Inc. Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Airware, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 3D Robotics

12.2.1 3D Robotics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.2.4 3D Robotics Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 3D Robotics Recent Development

12.3 Dreamhammer Inc.

12.3.1 Dreamhammer Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.3.4 Dreamhammer Inc. Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dreamhammer Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Drone Volt

12.4.1 Drone Volt Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.4.4 Drone Volt Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Drone Volt Recent Development

12.5 Dronedeploy Inc.

12.5.1 Dronedeploy Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.5.4 Dronedeploy Inc. Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dronedeploy Inc. Recent Development

12.6 7ESRI

12.6.1 7ESRI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.6.4 7ESRI Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 7ESRI Recent Development

12.7 Pix4D

12.7.1 Pix4D Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.7.4 Pix4D Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Pix4D Recent Development

12.8 Precisionhawk Inc.

12.8.1 Precisionhawk Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.8.4 Precisionhawk Inc. Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Precisionhawk Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Sensefly Ltd.

12.9.1 Sensefly Ltd. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.9.4 Sensefly Ltd. Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sensefly Ltd. Recent Development

12.10 Skyward Io

12.10.1 Skyward Io Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Drone Software Introduction

12.10.4 Skyward Io Revenue in Drone Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Skyward Io Recent Development

12.11 Delta Drone

12.12 AeroVironment

12.13 VIATechnik

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

