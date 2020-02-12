Global Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market: Top Key players Lego, Nintendo, Mattel, Hasbro, and Nerf.

The Business Research Company’s Doll, Toy, And Game Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The doll, toy, and game manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $134.59 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The growth in the doll, toy, and game manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, rise in disposable income, technology development

The dolls, toys and games manufacturing market consists of sales of dolls, toys and games by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dolls, toys and games.

Major players in the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market include Lego, Nintendo, Mattel, Hasbro, and Nerf.

The global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The doll, toy, and game manufacturing market is segmented into electronic toys, non – electronic toys.

By Geography – The global doll, toy, and game manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific doll, toy, and game manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global doll, toy, and game manufacturing market.

