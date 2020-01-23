Global DNA Vaccine Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

The global DNA vaccines market is experiencing significant growth because of factors such as adoption of DNA vaccines in healthcare, low costs of DNA vaccines, and increasing investments in DNA technology. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV and others are stimulating the growth of global DNA vaccine market. Ease of large-scale manufacturing compared to traditional approach and less storage requirement are the key market drivers of DNA vaccines. The other factors augmenting the growth of market includes increasing clinical trials for DNA vaccines both animal based and human based.

However, uncertainty in regulatory policies and less penetration of DNA vaccine technology in the emerging economies are hindering the growth. However, the increasing benefits offered by the DNA based vaccines and increasing awareness will have a considerable impact on growth of this market.

Global market for DNA vaccines is estimated at 41.83 % of CAGR for period of 2018-2025.

Based on the type, the DNA vaccines market is divided into recombinant protein and genetic. Amongst the two segments, recombinant protein segment accounted for largest share in the market. This large share is attributed to the presence of high number of recombinant protein vaccines in the market. Based on end-user, segment market is classified into human and animal, among which majority of DNA vaccines available in the market are targeted for humans. Moreover, the strong pipeline of human targeted vaccines is likely to aid the market growth for forecast period.

North America is the largest market for DNA vaccines. The large share of the market is attributed to government’s initiatives to immunize citizens, coupled with high awareness regarding the benefits of genetic vaccines targeted towards animals. The Asia-Pacific region is about to reach highest growth for forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by rising awareness of people regarding the advantages of immunization against HPV and Hepatitis B.

Companies contributing to the growth of global DNA vaccine market are Astellas Pharma, Bharat Biotech, Dendreon Corporation, Indian Immunologicals Limited, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Green Cross Corporation, Innovio Biomedical Corporation, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, The Serum Institute of India Pvt. Limited, Zoetis Inc. and so on. US – AgriLabs in November 2017, announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approval of the first DNA vaccine licensed for chickens.

