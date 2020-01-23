Newly published study “Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

GMD predicts the North America home security systems market will reach $29.9 billion in 2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of traditional and smart home security systems in North America households.

Highlighted with 19 tables and 37 figures, this 109-page report "North America Home Security Systems Market by Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of North America home security systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Country.

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

On basis of system type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Professionally Installed & Monitored Systems

• Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored Systems

• Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Systems

On basis of product offering, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Fire Detection Systems

• Video Surveillance Systems

• Access Control Systems

• Intruder Alarms

• Other Systems

On basis of home type, the North America market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Independent Homes

• Apartments and Condominiums

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by System Type, Product Offering, and Home Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America home security systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

Abode Systems, Inc.

Frontpoint Security Solutions

GetSafe

Icontrol Networks, Inc.

iSmart Alarm, Inc.

LifeShield LLC

Nest Labs

Protect America, Inc.

SAMSUNG SmartThings

SImpliSafe, Inc.

