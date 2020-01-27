Global Dithiocarbamate Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption,Price and Growth Rate

In this report,in the past few years, the Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) industry has maintained a steady growth rate. Global sales of Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) increased from 179380 tonnes in 2012 to 23,555 tonnes in 2016. The global market for Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) is valued at 633.96 million USD, and the market for Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) is expected to reach 907.07 million USD by 2023.

Mancozeb is a grayish-yellow powder with a musty odor which is practically insoluble in water as well as most organic solvents. It is a combination of two other dithiocarbamates: maneb and zineb. The mixture controls many fungal diseases in a wide range of field crops, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and ornamentals. It is marketed as Dithane, Manzeb, Nemispot, and Manzane. Mancozeb was the most important Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs).

The classification of Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) includes Mancozeb, Propineb, Zineb, Thiram and Other, and the revenue proportion of Mancozeb in 2016 was about 78.2%.

Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) can be used for Fruits and Vegetables, Agricultural Crops, Horticultural and Ornamental and others. The most proportion of Ethylenebisdithiocarbamates (EBDCs) was Fruits and Vegetables, and the sales proportion was about 77.2% in 2016.

At present, China, India, Colombia (UPL) is the world’s major production areas. US and European production capacity has been transferred to China and India. India is the world’s largest producer and export area. Brazil, the United States, Southeast Asia and Europe imported Indian products.

UPL is the global market leader. In 2016, UPL hold 34% of the global market share. In the US and South American markets, UPL has an absolute market share. Indofil is the number one in the Indian and European markets. In China and Southeast Asia, Limin Chemical has a large market share. UPL is the world’s largest producer of Mancozeb. Bayer CropScience is the world’s largest propineb manufacturer.

Geographically, global Dithiocarbamate market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

UPL

Indofil

Coromandel International

Limin Chemical

Dow AgroSciences

Bayer CropScience

Hebei Shuangji Chemical

Nantong Baoye Chemical

XI?AN MPC Stock

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

Mancozeb

Propineb

Zineb

Thiram

Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Dithiocarbamate for each application, including

Fruits and Vegetables

Agricultural Crops

Horticultural and Ornamental

Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Dithiocarbamate from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

China

USA

Europe

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

South America

