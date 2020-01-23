Global Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Display Market was valued US$ 123.27 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Display comprises of screens that project information such as videos, images, and texts. The display screens utilizes various technologies to offer advantages such as enhanced visualizations in the array of industry verticals such as electronics, consumer retail, transportation, sports, entertainment, and several others. Advances in flexible display, upsurge in demand for OLED display devices, and growth in trend of touch-based devices are driving the growth in the global display market. The rapid adoption of various consumer electronics devices with innovative display technologies is a key factor leading the display market. The increasing demand for high-quality displays in the gaming and entertainment sector and the increasing popularity of OLED-based technologies in next-generation devices are significant factors enhancing the market growth. The advent of energy-efficient electronics devices with radical functionalities is projected to provide a robust impulse to the display market. Furthermore, high initial cost is limiting the growth of the market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22084

OLEDs panels are offer the feature such as low power consumption, encompassing the battery’s energy preservation levels. They provide a better picture quality than the other display LCD screens. OLED technology has no backlight, consequently each pixel has its own light source and compromises an exceptional viewing angle. With some of these advantages manufacturers are shifting to OLED production owing to cost-effectiveness levels in the LCD display market. The current display market is concentrated on emerging the technology and products mainly for large-sized displays and high-resolution images. Manufacturer are expected to focus on production of the flexible displays that are thin, light, and less disposed to breakage as compared to the conventional displays. These display systems are fused in the vehicles owing to development in trend of autonomous vehicles, and the use of flexible displays in AR/VR devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the display panel market owing to the presence of the most of the manufacturers of display panels in this region. This region has large infrastructure for consumer electronics manufacturing, which help to expand business capabilities of the key players in display market. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities, to enlarge new technologies, which further supplement the demand for display panel market. Emergent economies including China, India, and Japan are replacing traditional systems by modern and technologically-advanced display systems. The demand for touchscreens is propelling the display industry growth.

Key players in the Global Display Market are E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Kent Displays Inc., NEC Display Solutions, and Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AU Optronics, Japan Display Inc.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22084

Scope of the report for Global Display Market

Global Display Market, By Display Type

• Flat Panel

• Flexible Panel

• Transparent Panel

Global Display Market, by technology

• OLED

• Quantum Dot

• LED

• Electronic Paper

• LCD

• Others

Global Display Market, By Application

• Smartphone & Tablet

• Smart Wearable

• Television and Digital Signage

• PC & Laptop

• Automotive Display

• Others

Global Display Market, By End user

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail

• BFSI

• Military & Defense

• Transportation

• Others

Global Display Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Display Market

• LG Display Co. Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• AU Optronics

• Japan Display Inc.

• E Ink Holdings Inc.

• Hannstar Display Corporation

• Corning Incorporated

• Kent Displays Inc.

• NEC Display Solutions

• Sony Corporation

• Innolux Corporation

• BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

• Sharp Corp. Limited

• VARITRONIX

• E Ink Holdings, Inc

• TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited

• UNIVERSAL DISPLAY

• Corning Incorporated

• Kent Displays Inc.

• NEC Display Solutions

• Atmel Corporation

• Cambridge Display Technology Limited

• HP Development Company

• L.P.

• Epson

• Sony Corporation

• Dupont

• Displax S.A.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Legacy, Inc.

• Groupe Nexio Inc.

• Posiflex Technology, Inc

• Visiontek Products, LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Display Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Display Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-display-market/22084/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com