Global Disaster Recovery As A Service Market- Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 41.5%during the forecast period.

Disaster recovery services play an important role in today’s businesses, as they are steered and highly dependent on the environment. There are several advantages to cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, of which, the most important is the inherent benefit of cost-effectiveness and flexibility.

Cloud-based disaster recovery is responsible for faster data recovery and attains the recovery goals of the company. The system helps in storing and gathering all the data relevant to the company. Thus, it helps and creates a necessity for IT-dependent industries to keep pace with advances in the disaster recovery technology. The cloud-based storage method is expected to increase the outsourcing of recovery service and attract business firms during the forecast period.

Compatibility concern of certain applications in the cloud environment and issue of inadequate site separation between primary and backup site may restrain the growth of disaster recovery as a service market. Increase in the adoption rate of cloud-based solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and increased flexibility and automation capabilities are the major driving factors which propel the disaster recovery as a service market around the world.

Disaster recovery as a service market is segmented by service type, service provider, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. Among service type, the backup and recovery service segments are expected to hold XX% market share during the forecast period, as the segment provides automated, cost-effective, reliable, scalable, and secure solutions to enterprises and ensures business continuity in the event of a disaster.

The professional service segment is expected to reach at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period, as these services provide enterprises with education, training, and consulting, maintenance and support services depending upon business requirements.

The cloud service providers segment is expected to hold XX% market share during the forecast period, whereas the managed service providers (MSPs) segment is expected to grow at the XX% rate during the forecast period, as it offers disaster services to help organizations offload the burden data security and data protection, and ensure business continuity in the event of a disaster. They are offer to monitor of IT infrastructure of the end-user and remote management under a subscription model.

While using the deployment model, the public cloud deployment model is estimated to hold the XX% market share during the forecast period, owing to greater efficiency and lower cost. The enterprises like implementing DRaaS, are increasingly inclined toward deploying cloud-based services to manage and store their business-critical data.

The region segment is further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the XX% market share during the forecast period, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing need for shifting of workload to the cloud environment and data management services are driving the demand for DR services globally.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Service Provider

• Cloud Service Providers

• Managed Service Providers

• Telecom and Communication Service Providers

• Others

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Service Type

• Backup and Recovery

• Real-time Replication

• Data Protection

• Professional Services

o Training, Education, and Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecommunication and ITES

• Others

Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific(APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Key Players of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

• Amazon Web Services

• Cable & Wireless Communications Limited

• IBM Corporation

• SunGard Availability Services

• Microsoft Corporation

• iland Internet Solutions

• Infrascale, Inc.

• Bluelock, LLC

• Recovery Point Systems

• Acronis International GmbH

• TierPoint, LLC

• Geminare Incorporated

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Disaster Recovery as a Service Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Disaster Recovery as a Service by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

