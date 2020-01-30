GLOBAL DIRECT BANK MARKET SIZE, SHARE, INDUSTRY GROWTH RATE, DEMAND & FORECAST TO 2025

The ‘Global Direct Bank Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Direct Bank Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct Bank development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Direct Bank market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Atom Bank
Movencorp
Simple Finance Technology
Fidor Group
N26
Pockit
Ubank
Monzo Bank
MyBank (Alibaba Group)
Holvi Bank
WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited)
Hello Bank
Koho Bank
Rocket Bank
Soon Banque
Digibank
Timo
Jibun
Jenius
K Bank
Kakao Bank
Starling Bank
Tandem Bank
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Neo Bank
Challenger Bank
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
