Global Diphtheria Vaccine Market , Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2018-2025

Growing incidence of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis coupled with rising worldwide governmental support for the vaccination programs are anticipated to drive the global DTaP vaccine market. Even though the factors such as growing demand for DTaP vaccine, rising Incidences of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis as well as rising awareness pertaining the advantages of inoculation are driving the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market. The scattered incidences of vaccines causing injuries and stringent regulatory approval process are expected to restrain the market growth.

Increasing investment on research and development activities, growing government and institutional support for the vaccination programs, and growing demand from the emerging economies are expected to develop new opportunities for global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market for the forecast period.

The market of diphtheria vaccine market is expected to grow from USD 2.97 Billion in 2018 to USD 5.07 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.91% during 2019-2025

The pertussis segment led the global DTaP vaccine market with the revenue of USD 1.44 billion in 2018. Growing incidence of childhood pertussis is a main driving factor behind surge in the market share. The end user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers. There has been global push for bringing more and more children under the vaccination umbrella. World Bank, local governments along with CSR foundations taking forward this cause that is stimulating the growth of market. Thus, vaccination centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAG of 8.98% over the forecast period. The vaccination centers contained the large storage of vaccines supporting in boost of this market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period. This increased grow can be attributed to huge number of infant population and rising awareness about the benefits of vaccination is anticipated to drive the regional growth of Asia Pacific region in the global diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus (DTaP) vaccine market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the dephtheria vaccine market are as follows; GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, Wyeth (Pfizer), Merck Novartis, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Shanghai Institute of Biological Products, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products. Chengdu Institute of Biological Products, Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences.

