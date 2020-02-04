Global Digital Workplace Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Digital Workplace Market was valued at US$ 12.25 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 48.89 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.89% during a forecast period.

Major factors driving the global digital workplace market includes availability of new technologies and tools, employees’ demand for greater flexibility in terms of work-life balance, and reduction in Operational Expenditure (OPEX).

Based on the Component segment, Digital workplace services are gaining huge traction owing to the benefits they offer. The benefits include improved utilization of resources, which leads to improved security and application delivery. Global Digital workplace services are further categorized into professional services and managed services. Professional services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various businesses in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29093

The implementation of digital workplace solutions and services is higher in the big enterprises segment, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. With global digital transformation solutions being integrated with big data, social media, and mobile devices, large enterprises are increasingly opting for these solutions to improve their business process model and increase their revenue. Large enterprises are making significant investments in tactical marketing techniques to sustain their positions in highly competitive markets. The enterprises are rapidly adopting digital workplace solutions and services by leveraging other advanced technologies, such as facial recognition software, mobile platforms, and radio-frequency identification.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to account for the highest share of the market in 2026. The region includes developed countries, like the US and Canada, and is considered the most advanced region in terms of implementing new and emerging technologies. Furthermore, the North American region displays a wide occurrence of key industry players offering global digital workplace, and its commercial position enables it to invest mainly in the leading tools and technologies for active professional operations.

The report will help the market new applicants in this market with material on the next estimates of the revenue numbers for the overall global digital workplace market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their industries better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also supports investors understand the pound of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Digital Workplace Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Digital Workplace Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29093

Scope of Digital Workplace Market

Global Digital Workplace Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Unified Communication and Collaboration

• Unified Endpoint Management

• Enterprise Mobility and Management

• Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Digital Workplace Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Digital Workplace Market, by Vertical

• Telecommunication and IT-Enabled Services

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Government and Public Sector

• Others

Global Digital Workplace Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Digital Workplace Market

• IBM

• ATOS

• Wipro

• DXC Technology

• NTT Data

• TCS

• Citrix

• Unisys

• Capgemini

• Cognizant

• Accenture

• HCL

• Compucom

• Stefanini

• Getronics

• Computacenter

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Workplace Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Workplace Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Workplace Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Workplace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Workplace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Workplace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Workplace Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Workplace by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Workplace Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Workplace Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Workplace Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Digital Workplace Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-digital-workplace-market/29093/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com