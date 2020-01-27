Global Digital Voice Recorders Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global digital voice recorders market was valued at US$ 1.23 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.83 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.01% during a forecast period.

Significant increasing entertainment industry is the key factor driving the growth of digital voice recorders market. Additionally, with the growing number of stage shows and live performances are increasing the demand for global digital voice recorder market. Some of the organizations have introduced to use online media to televise their channels, which can act as a major vision for the market. With the growing infiltration of telecom networks and constant expansion of the same, a rise is witnessed in the online streaming market. On the other hand, few of the electronic appliances like smartphone that is able to record the voice will be limiting the growth of the digital voice recorder market during forecast period.

AA and AAA batteries are the most common battery sizes for consumers today. AAA batteries are most often used in small electronic devices, like TV remote controls, MP3 players and digital cameras. Devices that need the same voltage, but have a higher current draw, are often designed to use larger batteries like the AA battery type. AA batteries have about three times the capacity of AAA batteries. With the growing efficiency and miniaturization of modern electronics, many devices that previously were designed for AA batteries are being replaced by models that accept AAA battery cells.

USB segment has to lead the market and is estimated to remain on the top over the forecast period. One of the highest features of the USB is hot swapping. This feature allows a device to be removed or replaced without the past requirement of rebooting and interrupting the system. USB is basically a newer port that is used as a common interface to connect different types of devices like scanners, keyboards, media devices, printers, cameras, and mice. It is designed for easy installation, higher quality cabling, faster transfer rates, and hot swapping.

North America is expected to dominate global digital voice recorder market. The presence of a large pool of established vendors of digital voice recorders is the key factor, which is boosting the North America market for digital voice recorder significantly. Moreover, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Digital Voice Recorders market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Digital Voice Recorders market.

Scope of the Global Digital Voice Recorders Market

Global Digital Voice Recorders Market by Recorder Components

• Bluetooth

• Infrared

• USB

• Wireless

• SD Card

Global Digital Voice Recorders Market by Battery Type

• Rechargeable

• AA

• AAA

• Lithium Ion

• Others

Global Digital Voice Recorders Market by Memory Size

• 1 GB

• 2 GB

• 4 GB

• 8 GB

• 16 GB

Global Digital Voice Recorders Market by Consumer

• Voice Recording

• Commercial

• Interview Recording

• Others

Global Digital Voice Recorders Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Voice Recorders Market

• Panasonic Corp

• Hyundai Digital Tech Co. Ltd

• Leap Investment Ltd

• Shenzhen Hnsat Industrial Co. Ltd

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

• Olympus Corp

• Royal Philips NV

• Sony Corp

• Noel Leeming Group Ltd

• Zoom Corp

• Aigo

• Cenlux

• Jingwah Digital

• SAFA

• Vaso

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Voice Recorders Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Voice Recorders Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Voice Recorders Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Voice Recorders Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Voice Recorders Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Voice Recorders Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Voice Recorders Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Voice Recorders by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Voice Recorders Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Voice Recorders Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Voice Recorders Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

