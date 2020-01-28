Global Digital Twin Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2020 To 2025

In 2017, the global Digital Twin market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Twin status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twin development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

Top 5 suppliers took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. Other players, like SAP and Mackevision from Germany, Toshiba from Japan, Huawei from China, Cybernet Systems from Canada, TCS (Partner of Dassault Systèmes) from India, Altair from the USA, etc., are also said the new players of Digital Twin technology in 2017.

USA is the largest market of Digital Twin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 56% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 43%.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Twin status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Twin development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Twin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

