Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Is Expected to Reach USD 39.01 Billion

Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Service (Consulting & Training, Implementation & Integration, Operation & Maintenance, Managed Services), Software Solution (Booking, Vessel Scheduling, Loading/Unloading, Delivery), End-User (Ports & Terminals, Warehouses, Maritime Freight Forwarders), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market

Digital transformation of maritime freight market is expected to reach USD 39.01 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on digital transformation of maritime freight market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factor such as increasing demand of artificial intelligence enabled product across the globe.

Digital transformation of maritime freight is a type of service which helps in improving the efficiency of maritime freight by adopting artificial intelligence technologies, internet of things, block chain and robotics with shipping model.

Adoption of artificial intelligence, internet of things and robotics, increasing importance of customer satisfaction, technologically advanced vendors are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the digital transformation of maritime freight market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

High cost of cargo and shipments and trade protection policy are acting as market restraints for digital transformation of maritime freight market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This digital transformation of maritime freight market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research digital transformation of maritime freight market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The Major Players

The major players covered in the digital transformation of maritime freight market report are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle, Atos Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies Limited., ABB, Tech Mahindra Limited, KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, Inc, Advantech Co., Ltd., Mindtree Ltd., DigiLogistics Technology Ltd., 3Gtms, LLC, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Accenture, Robert Bosch GmbH, CEVA Logistics, ELECTROLUX, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, A.P. Moller – Maersk, SAMSUNG SDS among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Scope and Market Size

Digital transformation of maritime freight market is segmented on the basis of deployment, service, software solution and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Digital transformation of maritime freight market on the basis of deployment has been segmented as cloud-based and on-premise.

Based on service, digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into consulting & training, implementation & integration, operation & maintenance and managed services.

On the basis of software solution, digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into booking, vessel scheduling, loading/unloading and delivery. Booking have been segmented into e-service centers, demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, customer personalization and payment automation. Vessel scheduling have been further segmented into ECDIS, automated port calls, loading/unloading, e-bill of loading, refer container conditions monitoring, dynamic capacity allocation and empty container repositioning and gate automation. Delivery have been further segmented into predictive maintenance, vessel machinery monitoring and truck appointment systems.

Based on end-user, digital transformation of maritime freight market has been segmented into ports & terminals, warehouses, maritime freight forwarders.

Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Country Level Analysis

Digital transformation of maritime freight market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, deployment, service, software solution and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital transformation of maritime freight market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the digital transformation of maritime freight market due to increasing proliferation of cloud-based solution and rising importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence and block chain that will help in better and flexible management, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the digital transformation of maritime freight market in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing exports and imports in China and India.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Share Analysis

Digital transformation of maritime freight market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to ultra-secure smartphone market.

