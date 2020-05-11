Global Digital Logistics Market by Technology, Solutions, Application, Price, Demand Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2026

The Global Digital Logistics Market is valued at USD 10.26 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.36 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a projected CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period of 2017 – 2022.

Digital Logistics can be defined the use of advanced technologies and communication in logistics, to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain integration, increasing overall efficiency. With help of technologies like RFID tags, information integration and electronic data interchange, the logistics performance and quality is being improved. Smart Logistics gives companies a superior performance by optimizing the costs, reducing inventories and providing flexible operations. This market is expected to see massive demand in coming years.

Increase of E-commerce sales around the globe is driving the digital logistics markets. The need to provide optimized and fast operations is creating large demand for digital logistics solutions. However slow adoption in some countries is hindering the growth of this market in some regions.

Global Digital Logistics market can be segmented based on system(Tracking and monitoring, Electronic data interchange, Fleet management, Order management, Information integration, Database management and Others), Type of Services (System Integration Services, Consulting Services), Type of vertical ( Automotive, Chemical, Industrial, Retail, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Government, IT and Others) and by geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East).

The report also considers key trends that impact the industry and key profiles of leading companies in Digital Logistics solutions, which include IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co, Tech Mahindra, JDA Software, UTI Worldwide Inc. and SAP AG

This report describes a detailed study of Porter’s five forces analysis of the market. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of top players which includes the key growth strategies, geographical footprint, and competition analysis.

What the report offers

Market Definition for Digital Logistics along with the identification of key drivers and restraints for the market.

Market analysis for the Global Digital Logistics Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenarios, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Identification and analysis of the Macro and Micro factors that affect the Digital Logistics market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

