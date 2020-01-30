Global Digital Gaming Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Digital Gaming market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Activision Blizzard
Zynga
Electronic Arts
Wargaming
Giant Interactive
GungHo Online
NCSOFT
Smilegate
Microsoft
Riot Games
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Free-to-play
Pay-to-play
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile Devices
PC
TV
Gaming Console
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Gaming are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Free-to-play
1.4.3 Pay-to-play
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Gaming Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Mobile Devices
1.5.3 PC
1.5.4 TV
1.5.5 Gaming Console
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Gaming Market Size
2.2 Digital Gaming Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Gaming Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Gaming Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Gaming Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Gaming Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Gaming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Gaming Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Digital Gaming Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Gaming Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Gaming Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Digital Gaming Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Digital Gaming Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in China
7.3 China Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
7.4 China Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in India
10.3 India Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
10.4 India Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Digital Gaming Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Digital Gaming Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Activision Blizzard
12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
12.2 Zynga
12.2.1 Zynga Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.2.4 Zynga Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Zynga Recent Development
12.3 Electronic Arts
12.3.1 Electronic Arts Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.3.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development
12.4 Wargaming
12.4.1 Wargaming Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.4.4 Wargaming Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Wargaming Recent Development
12.5 Giant Interactive
12.5.1 Giant Interactive Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.5.4 Giant Interactive Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Giant Interactive Recent Development
12.6 GungHo Online
12.6.1 GungHo Online Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.6.4 GungHo Online Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 GungHo Online Recent Development
12.7 NCSOFT
12.7.1 NCSOFT Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.7.4 NCSOFT Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 NCSOFT Recent Development
12.8 Smilegate
12.8.1 Smilegate Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.8.4 Smilegate Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Smilegate Recent Development
12.9 Microsoft
12.9.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.10 Riot Games
12.10.1 Riot Games Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Gaming Introduction
12.10.4 Riot Games Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Riot Games Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
