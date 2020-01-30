Global Digital Gaming Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Digital Gaming market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Zynga

Electronic Arts

Wargaming

Giant Interactive

GungHo Online

NCSOFT

Smilegate

Microsoft

Riot Games

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Free-to-play

Pay-to-play

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Devices

PC

TV

Gaming Console

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Free-to-play

1.4.3 Pay-to-play

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Gaming Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mobile Devices

1.5.3 PC

1.5.4 TV

1.5.5 Gaming Console

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Gaming Market Size

2.2 Digital Gaming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Gaming Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Gaming Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Gaming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Gaming Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Gaming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Gaming Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Digital Gaming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Gaming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Gaming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Digital Gaming Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Gaming Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in China

7.3 China Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

7.4 China Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in India

10.3 India Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

10.4 India Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Digital Gaming Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Digital Gaming Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Digital Gaming Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Digital Gaming Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Activision Blizzard

12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

12.2 Zynga

12.2.1 Zynga Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.2.4 Zynga Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Zynga Recent Development

12.3 Electronic Arts

12.3.1 Electronic Arts Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.3.4 Electronic Arts Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Electronic Arts Recent Development

12.4 Wargaming

12.4.1 Wargaming Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.4.4 Wargaming Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Wargaming Recent Development

12.5 Giant Interactive

12.5.1 Giant Interactive Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.5.4 Giant Interactive Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Giant Interactive Recent Development

12.6 GungHo Online

12.6.1 GungHo Online Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.6.4 GungHo Online Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 GungHo Online Recent Development

12.7 NCSOFT

12.7.1 NCSOFT Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.7.4 NCSOFT Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 NCSOFT Recent Development

12.8 Smilegate

12.8.1 Smilegate Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.8.4 Smilegate Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Smilegate Recent Development

12.9 Microsoft

12.9.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.9.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.10 Riot Games

12.10.1 Riot Games Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Gaming Introduction

12.10.4 Riot Games Revenue in Digital Gaming Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Riot Games Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

