Global Digital Advertising Market by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy

Asia-Pacific digital advertising market is expected to grow by 14.0% during 2019-2026, becoming the largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 42 figures, this 105-page report “Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising Market by Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific digital advertising market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated if necessary before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific digital advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Ad Format, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on platform, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Mobile Ad (further divided into In-APP and Mobile Web by channel)

• Desktop Ad

• Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Digital Display Ad (further split into Programmatic Transactions and Non-programmatic Transactions by purchase method)

• Internet Paid Search

• Social Media

• Online Video

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

• Telecommunication IT Sector

• Travel Industry

• Healthcare Sector

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy, Power, and Utilities

• Other Industries

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Ad Format, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted supply trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific digital advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 7

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 7

1.1.1 Industry Definition 7

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 12

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 13

1.2.7 Research Limitations 14

1.3 Executive Summary 15

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 17

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 17

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 19

2.]

