Global Dietary Fibers Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Dietary Fibers Market is expected to reach US$ 11.78 Bin by 2026 from US$3.81 Bn in 2016 at a CAGR of 11.95% (detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in a report).



Factors such as increased awareness about health and wellness, increased demand for nutritious food, enormous health benefits of dietary fibers such as blood sugar control, reduce constipation, reduce cholesterol, weight management and increased mineral absorption are driving the growth of dietary fiber market.

Dietary Fibers Market Dietary Fibers Market is segmented by type, applications, source, and geography. The market on the basis of type is segmented by soluble and insoluble. The soluble dietary fibers had governed the market in 2016 as they are easier to use. There is an extensive use of soluble dietary fibers in the bakery & confectionery industry, to fortify bakery products with dietary fibers to increase the nutritional value of the food items such as bread, tortillas, pasta, nutritional bars, and weight management supplements.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/656

Dietary Fibers Market on the basis of the application is segmented by functional food and beverage, pharmaceutical and animal feed. The functional food and beverage had the largest market share in 2016 due to a large number of dietary fibers are consumed through food.

The market on the basis of the source is segmented by cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables and legumes. The fruits and vegetable sub-segment had the largest market share in 2016 due to the high amount of fiber content in fruits and vegetables. Cereals & grains will generate over USD 3 billion revenue by 2024. Wide product availability compared to other sources such as legumes has positively enhanced demand. Oat, bran, wheat, rice, and corn are few major sources in this segment. Economical in cost due to high production along with healthy offerings such as reduction of risk of type 2 diabetes and lower risk of heart diseases will propel market growth.

The North American regions had the largest market share in 2016 and the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Healthier alternatives along with growing health consciousness have been few key factors boosting overall growth.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/656

Global Dietary Fibers Market, By Type:

• Soluble dietary fiber

• Insoluble dietary fiber

Global Dietary Fibers Market, By Source:

• Cereals & grains

• Legumes

• Fruits & vegetables

• Nuts & seeds

Global Dietary Fibers Market, By Application:

• Functional food & beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others

Global Dietary Fibers Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the Global Dietary Fibers market are as follows:

• Cargill (U.S.)

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

• Südzucker AG (Germany)

• Nexira SAS (France)

• Roquette Frères S.A. (France)

• Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)

• Lonza Group AG (Switzerland).

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dietary Fibers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dietary Fibers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dietary Fibers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dietary Fibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dietary Fibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dietary Fibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dietary Fibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dietary Fibers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dietary Fibers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dietary Fibers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dietary Fibers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Dietary Fibers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/dietary-fibers-market/656/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com