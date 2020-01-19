Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is expected to reach USD 36.04 Billion by 2026 from USD 10.6 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 13.02% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is segmented by supply mode, vehicle type, component, application, and geography. Light Commercial Vehicle segment is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. When compared to passenger cars emission of NOx is less in LCV this is expected to fuel the light commercial vehicle segment growth. Supply mode segment is estimated to experience the significant growth of bulk supply mode sub-segment. This growth is attributed to the cost efficiency of bulk supply mode compared to others. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Strict emission regulations leading to increased penetration of diesel SCR vehicles is trending the overall Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market. However, increasing demand for alternative fuel and electric vehicles will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Japan and South Korea’s presence with their technological advancement, tremendous vehicle production in developing economies like China and India will fuel the Diesel Exhaust Fluid market in the APAC region.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), Emission Controls Manufacturers Association (ECMA), and International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Are:

• Total S.A.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC

• BASF SE

• China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

• Air Liquide

• Cummins Inc.

• Potashcorp

• Agrium Inc.

• Yara International

• CF International Holdings, Inc.

• Graco Inc.

• Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Diesel exhaust fluid suppliers

• Distributors of diesel exhaust fluid

• Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Investors

• Industry associations

• Raw material (urea & nitrogen) suppliers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and component manufacturing associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market based on supply mode, vehicle type, component, application, and geography (region wise). Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Supply Mode:

• Bulk

• Cans and Bottles

• Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC)

• Pumps

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Component:

• SCR Catalyst

• DEF Tanks

• DEF Injector

• DEF Supply Module

• DEF Sensor

• NOx Sensor

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Applications:

• Construction Equipment

• Agricultural Tractors

Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Diesel Exhaust Fluid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Diesel Exhaust Fluid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Diesel Exhaust Fluid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Diesel Exhaust Fluid Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Diesel Exhaust Fluid by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

