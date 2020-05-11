Global Diagnostic Imaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is expected to reach US$ 35.67 Bn by 2024 from US$ 23.78 Bn in 2016 at CAGR of 5.0% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Diagnostic Imaging MarketThe prevalence of chronic diseases pertaining to respiratory, brain, and cardiovascular conditions is increasing. The increasing geriatric population along with the sedentary lifestyle is further facilitating the incidence of these chronic diseases. Based on data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 31.0% of the population was affected with cardiovascular diseases in 2016. With the rising number of cases, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems is expected to grow as these systems help in early detection of the diseases. Major factors driving the growth of this industry is increasing demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic disease and rising ageing demographics, which is expected to boost the demand for diagnostic imaging across the globe.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/8395

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market is segmented by products, applications, end-user, and geography. Application segment is sub-segmented as OB/GYN, MSK, Cardiology, and Oncology. Cardiology application segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period due to rising incidences of chronic diseases year by year. Products segment is bifurcated as X-ray Imaging, MRI, Ultrasound, CT, and Nuclear Imaging. X-ray system segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopaedic injuries and accidents and the demand for point of care testing, which is facilitating the sale of portable devices. The end-user segment is further sub-segmented as Hospitals and Imaging Centers. The market based on geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Advancement in the medical and diagnostic imaging devices have enhanced the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cardiovascular and cancer, and are also expected to support market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Diagnostic Imaging Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The factor coupled with ageing population and rise of chronic diseases in the U.S and Canada is expected to drive the growth of the medical imaging industry in the region.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/8395

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Application:

• OB/GYN

• MSK

• Cardiology

• Oncology

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Products:

• X-ray Imaging

• Digital

• Analog

• MRI

• Closed

• Open

• Ultrasound

• CT

• Nuclear Imaging

• SPECT

• Hybrid PET

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By End-User:

• Hospitals

• Imaging centers

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Are:

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare GmBH

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Esaote S.p.A

• Hologic, Inc.

• Fujifilm Corporation

• Samsung Medison

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Philips Healthcare

• Ziehm Imaging Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Diagnostic Imaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Table of Contents with Facts and Figures of Diagnostic Imaging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-diagnostic-imaging-market/8395/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com