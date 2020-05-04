Global Diabetes Pen Market Is Thriving Worldwide with AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, delfu-medical.com., Owen Mumford., Wockhardt Limited

Global Diabetes Pen Market By Indication (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), Product Type (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pen Needles), Type (Disposable, Reusable) Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1, Growth Hormones, Fertility, Osteoporosis, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The Global Diabetes Pen Market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The rise in the market is attributed to increasing diabetes prevalence and corresponding rise in patients in need of regular insulin administration.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global diabetes pen market are AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, delfu-medical.com., Owen Mumford., Wockhardt Limited (India), Smiths Group plc, P&B Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nipro Medical Corporation, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Injexuk, Mannkind Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Copernicus, YPSOMED, HTL Strefa, Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Growth in prevalence of diabetes cases in varied age group.

Growth in product launches

Promising regulations.

Growth in awareness amongst people.

Increased R&D investments.

Safety issues related to reusable injection pen restrain the market.

The Global Diabetes Pen Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diabetes pen market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Definition:-

An insulin pen is a device used to permeate insulin to diabetic patients. Patients suffering from type 1 diabetes choose insulin pen for the treatments. Insulin pen offers easier infusion of insulin into the body. It offers more accurate dosages and less pain compared to vials and syringes and therefore chosen by clinicians and patients. Low cost of insulin pen increases its affordability among people. Insulin pen comprises of two categories including reusable and disposable insulin pens.

Detailed Segmentation:

The global diabetes pen market is segmented by indication into type I diabetes and type II diabetes.

On the basis of product type:- Insulin pens and insulin pen needles.

On the basis of types:- Disposable and reusable.

On the basis of therapies:- Insulin, glucagon-like peptide-1 and growth hormones.

By end users:- Hospitals, clinics and home care settings.

On the basis of geography:-

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

