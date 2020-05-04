Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market: Global Key Players Profile – Eli Lily & Company, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Tris Pharma, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

INDUSTRY IS CHANGING because of the change in Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market that are happening due to some key players and brands who are dominating the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.This report is a window to the Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The report also contains the drivers and restrains for the Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global developmental dyspraxia drug market are Eli Lily & Company, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Tris Pharma, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Seaside Therapeutics, Coronis Neurosciences Ltd, Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market By Causes (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Dyslexia, Autism Spectrum Disorder and Others), Treatment Type (Medication, Occupational Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Others), Drugs (Stimulants, Antidepressants and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Specialty Clinics, Wellness Centers & Spa and Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global developmental dyspraxia drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global developmental dyspraxia drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Developmental dyspraxia or simply called dyspraxia is CNS disorder characterized by impairment of fine and gross motor coordination in children and adults. It is thought to be caused by a disruption in the neuro messages from the brain are transmitted to the body. It is associated with problems of perception, languages and thought. It is used to called “clumsy child syndrome”. People with dyspraxia may have difficulties with reading, writing and limited concentration and poor listening skills.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, it was estimated, around 70 million patients suffering from chronic sleep disorders in the United States. Lack of sleep is associated with many complications including mental illness, poor quality of life, lost work productivity and others. The growing cases of sleep disorders worldwide and adoption of unhealthy life style are the key factors for market growth.

Market Drivers

Family history of dyspraxia is driving the market growth act as drivers to the market growth

High demand of specific treatment is accelerating the market growth may contribute to positioning the dyspraxia therapeutics market

High financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with dyspraxia is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Preference of non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies are hindering the market growth

Introduction of alternatives therapy to beat the dyspraxia is restraining the market growth

Limited availability of medicinal treatment options due to low prevalence of dyspraxia is restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Developmental Dyspraxia Drug Market

By Causes

Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Dyslexia

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Others

By Treatment Type

Medication

Occupational Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Others

By Drugs

Stimulants Amphetamine Dexmethylphenidate

Antidepressants

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Pediatrician

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for Balovaptan for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Balovaptan, vasopressin (V1a) receptor antagonist has potential to be the first ever pharmacotherapy in improve the core social interaction and communication symptoms of neurology disorders.

In December 2016, Mylan N.V. launched Methylphenidate Hydrochloride, an extended release tablet which is a generic version of Concerta for the treatment of of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The launch of methylphenidate hydrochloride will significantly help patients who have neuro motor sensory impairment conditions.

