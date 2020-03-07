Global Design Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Design Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The design services market consists of sales of design services such as interior, industrial, graphic and fashion design services, and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer design projects according to the client’s specifications.

Design service is the process of providing a plan or drawing of an object to clients to show the look and function or workings of a building, garment, or other object before it is made.

The global market for design services reached a value of nearly $153.2 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% to nearly $249.5 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid technological developments, demographic shifts, and growth in the remodeling industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were skilled workers’ shortages, and counterfeit designs.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Design Services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global design services market will arise in the industrial design services segment which will gain $33.4 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The design services market size will gain the most in China at $17.4 billion. Market-trend-based strategies for the design services market include the adoption of VR and AR technologies, investments in big data analytics, and provision of online design services. Player-adopted strategies in the design services industry include reinforcing M&A strategies, and expanding services to industries such as health and wellness, sports and entertainment.

Recommendations – To take advantage of the opportunities, The Business Research Company recommends the design services companies to consider focusing on offering sustainable design services to their clients, and expanding in emerging markets, among other strategies.

Some of the major players involved in the Design Services market are John Wood Group PLC, Altran Technologies, SA, Gensler, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Arcadis NV.

