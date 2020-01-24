Global Dermatome device market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Dermatome device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly XX% over the next eight years, will reach 270.56 million US$ in 2026, from XX million US$ in 2018.



Global Dermatome device market, By Region

The device which is used to slice down skin portions from the donor area to form skin grafts is known as dermatome device. It is a machine-like or a power-driven device that segments dermis or epidermis for grafting.

Grade 3 burned and trauma patients need skin construction process which is carried out using a dermatome device. It is also used for pediatric plastic surgeries where skin grafting is most majorly used techniques for plastic surgeries. This device is also used for removing small lesions.

Increase in the number of burn cases and diabetic patients is one of the most crucial factors boosting the dermatome device market. Technological evolution in these devices and an increase in the number of pressure ulcers, burn injuries & skin infections are also among factors contributing to the growth of the dermatome devices market. Dermatome devices have developed with their skin grafting systems since the 19th century. Systematic & more accurate results and the usage of exchangeable blades for better control is also expected to contribute to the growth of the dermatome device market.

Although, countries with low GDP income per capita and poor healthcare facilities, assessment & expenditure are likely to hold the growth of the dermatome device market. The productive usage of a dermatome device depends upon the skill of the surgeon. However, manual inefficiency is likely to lead to undesired thickness, which is likely to result in drawback. This is another factor that is expected to restrict the growth of the dermatome device market.

By type, there are three different types of dermatome devices they are knife dermatome devices, Drum dermatome devices, and Motor-driven dermatome devices.

By end-user, the utilization is categorized into Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

The North America dermatome device market is expanding because of high purchasing power and high adoption rate, and it is expected to remain ascendant over the forecast period due to good healthcare facilities and expenditure. The second largest market share comes under the Europe region and the Asia Pacific is a competitor to Europe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global dermatome device market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global dermatome device market.

Scope of the Global Dermatome device market

Global Dermatome device market, By Product

• Manually

• Electrically

Global Dermatome device market, By Type

• Knife dermatome devices

• Drum dermatome devices

• Motor-driven dermatome devices.

Global Dermatome device market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Dermatology Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Dermatome device market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• South America

Global Dermatome device market, Key players:

• Nouvag

• Zimmer Biomet

• B.Braun Melsungen

• Humeca

• Aesculap

• DeSoutter Medical

• Aygun Surgical Instruments

• JE Petersen

• Exsurco Medical

• Integra LifeSciences

• Surtex Instruments

• Shaanxi Xingmao Industry

• Davies

• Gateway

• Robbins Instruments

