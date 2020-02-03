Global Dehydrated Onions Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Dehydrated Onions Market was value US$ 955.0Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1350.0Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.42 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global dehydrated onions market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the upcoming future to the emerging segment in the global dehydrated onions market.

The demand for dehydrated onion has increased, the net consumption is still insignificantly compared to potential demand. Producers are always determined to offer rich in nutrition dried food products for ready-to-cook meals and snacks, which is likely to be another major aspect impacting the consumption of dry vegetables globally including dehydrated onions. Increasing customer awareness regarding the enhanced shelf life of all the dehydrated food products has actually contributed to the growing acceptance of dehydrated onions between customers, particularly in emerging economies, for instance, China and India.

Higher preference for fresh onions and low consumer awareness are key factor restraining overall growth. However, people are getting aware of its cost benefits. According to estimations, dehydrated onion costs 10X lower than fresh onion. Demand will escalate throughout the forecast period due to easy storage, lightweight and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, dehydrated onions can be used as ingredients in food products.

Food and beverage industry accounted for the largest market share of global intake followed by consumer usage and other allied sectors. These are extensively used as ingredients across a range of products. They are used chiefly as raw materials in these industries. Consumer usage will continue to witness upward trajectory growth throughout the forecast period. As per the approximations, the segment will continue to witness the fastest growth over the time frame.

White onion leading the global dehydrated onions market. Due to the red onions are not suitable for dehydration as of low solid content, low pungency levels and high content in reduced sugars. So, JISL has to be involved in enhancing the production of white onions for processing.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific will register the fastest growth during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, emerging countries, such as India and China, fresh onions are accessible only in particular seasons, therefore, creating a beneficial opportunity, particularly, for dry onion producers to offer customers with a reasonable option specifically in offseason. So, Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a substantial share in the market for dehydrated onions in the coming years. India mostly exports to Russia, Europe, the US & some African countries as well.

Scope of the Global Dehydrated Onions Market

Global Dehydrated Onions Market, by Variety

• White Onions

• Red Onions

• Pink Onions

• Hybrid

Global Dehydrated Onions Market, by Form

• Chopped

• Minced

• Granules

• Powder

• Flakes

• Kibbled

• Sliced

Global Dehydrated Onions Market, by Technology

• Air Drying

• Vacuum Drying

• Freeze Drying

• Microwave Drying

• Spray Drying

Global Dehydrated Onions Market, by Application

• Food Processing

• Dressing and Sauces

• Ready Meals

• Snacks & Savory Products

• Infant Foods

• Soups

• Others

Global Dehydrated Onions Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Dehydrated Onions Market

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

• Garlico Industries Ltd.

• The Dehydrated Garlic and Onion Company

• Internationa

• Van Drunen Farms

• Sensient Natural Ingredients

• Goldwood Moulton

• Rocky Mountain Spice Company

• Daksh Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

• B.K. Dehy Foods

• Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• Pardes Dehydration Company

• Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd.

• Earth Expo Company

• Kisan Foods

• Jiyan Food Ingredients.

