Global Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy

Asia-Pacific defense & security drones market is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 11.4%, representing the second largest regional market driven by a fast adoption of defense & security drones across the region.

Highlighted with 42 tables and 84 figures, this 211-page report “APAC Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC defense & security drones market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC defense & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country.

Based on subsystem, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on UAV type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

• High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

• Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

• Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

• Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

Based on technology, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Semi-autonomous Drones

• Autonomous Drones

• Remotely Operated Drones

Based on end-user, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Army

• Air Force

• Navy and Marine

• Government and Police

Based on application, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Defense (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)

• Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)

Based on frame type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Fixed-wing

• Rotary-wing

• Hybrid/Transitional

Based on range, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

• Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Based on propulsion, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Battery Powered

• Fuel Cell Powered

• Hybrid Cell Powered

Based on endurance, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <2 Hours • 2–6 Hours • >6 Hours

Based on MTOW, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <25 Kilograms • 25–150 Kilograms • >150 Kilograms

Based on launching mode, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Vertical Take-off

• Automatic Take-off and Landing

• Catapult Launcher

• Hand Launched

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by UAV Type, Application, Frame, and Range over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC defense & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players listed in the report are as mentioned below

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Few Chapters from Table of Contents

[Table of Contents

1 Introduction 10

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 10

1.1.1 Industry Definition 10

1.1.2 Research Scope 11

1.2 Research Methodology 14

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 14

1.2.2 Market Assumption 15

1.2.3 Secondary Data 15

1.2.4 Primary Data 15

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 16

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 17

1.2.7 Research Limitations 18

1.3 Executive Summary 19

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 22

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 22

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 28

2.]

Continued…

