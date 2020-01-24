Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market To See Exponential Growth !

Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market, By Solutions (Hardware, Software , Services), By Hardware (Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Others), By Application (Image recognition, Voice recognition ,Others), By End-user (Automotive, Healthcare , Others) ,By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market

The renowned players in deep learning in computer vision market are Accenture, Applariat, Appveyor, Atlassian, Bitrise, CA Technologies, Chef Software, Circleci, Clarive, Cloudbees, Electric Cloud, Flexagon, Heroku, IBM, Infostretch, Jetbrains, Kainos, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Puppet Enterprise, Red Hat, Shippable, Spirent, VMware, Wipro and Xebialabs among others.

Market Analysis: Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market

The Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market accounted for USD 7.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.7% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market

Deep learning is an intense machine learning tool that indicates extraordinary execution in numerous fields. One of the best accomplishments of deep learning is protest acknowledgment with Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs). CNNs’ principle control originates from gaining information portrayals specifically from information in a progressive layer based structure. Over the last years deep learning processes have been shown to outperform traditional machine learning techniques and procedures in several fields, prominently in computer vision. Some of the most significant deep learning tools used in computer vision system are convolutional neural networks, deep boltzmann machines and deep belief networks, and stacked de-noising auto-encoders. In January 2016, Movidius, a U.S. based company collaborated with Google Inc. to enhance deep learning capabilities on mobile devices. In September 2016, Intel Corporation announced the acquisition of Movidius for improvising its computer vision and deep learning solutions. All the collaborations and partnerships made by the organizations to make advancements in computer vision technology.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid improvements in fast information storage capacity.

High computing power and parallelization.

Need for quality check and automation is increasing.

Lack of technical expertise.

Lack of user awareness about rapidly changing computer vision technology for deep learning.

Market Segmentation: Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market

The global deep learning in computer vision market can be segmented in solutions, hardware, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on solutions, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on hardware, the market can be segmented into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field programmable gate array (FPGA) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC).

Based on application, the market can be segmented into image recognition, voice recognition, video surveillance & diagnostics and data mining.

Based on end user, the market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, manufacturing and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market

The global deep learning in computer vision market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of deep learning in computer vision market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Deep Learning in Computer Vision Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

