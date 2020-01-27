GLOBAL DATA PROTECTION MARKET – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2018-2026)

Global Data protection Market was valued US$ 48.62 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 170.68 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 17.04% during forecast period.

The major forces driving the global data protection market include growth of huge amounts of data and the need for data security and privacy concerns, regulations to increase the implementation of global data protection solutions, and rising concerns of critical data loss in the on-premises environment.

Global Data protection are High adoption rate of digital transformation, demand for effective & efficient information management, increased technological advancement, increasing number of information-based organizations and increase in government expenditure on digital infrastructure development are some factors that will propel the demand for global data protection over the next five years.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, because of the increasing incidences of data breaches on enterprise cloud applications, as soon as, rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks. However, the large enterprises segment is projected to account for the larger share of the global data protection market in 2017. Large enterprises were the early adopters of global data protection solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to cyber-attacks.

On the basis of professional services segment, the support and conservation services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The implementation of data protection solutions is growing, which is likely to create a huge demand for professional services during the forecast period.

Geographically, North American region, followed by Europe, is projected to become the largest revenue-generating region for global data protection vendors in 2017. This is mainly because in the established economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on improvements obtained from Research and Development (R&D), and technology. The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global data protection market. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the rapid digital transformation of the region, high implementation of cloud and web-based applications, and increasing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends.

The report analyzes the openings in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. Furthermore, the report profiles the key trends of the market and lengthily analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches; acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. Furthermore, the report also covers detailed information regarding the main factors influencing the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Data protection Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Data protection Market.

Scope of Global Data Protection Market:

Global Data Protection Market by Component:

• Solutions

o Data Backup and Recovery

o Data Archiving and EDiscovery

o Disaster Recovery

o Encryption

o Tokenization

o Data Loss Prevention

o Identity and Access Management

o Compliance Management

• Services

o Professional Services

 Risk Assessment and Consulting Services

 Implementation and Integration Services

 Support and Maintenance Services

 Training and Education Services

o Managed Services

Global Data protection Market by Deployment Model:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Data protection Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data protection Market by Industry:

• Government and Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Data protection Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• HPE

• Symantec

• CA Technologies

• Mcafee

• Oracle Corporation

• Quest Software

• Netapp

• Veeam

• Acronis

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• Dell EMC

• Commvault Systems, Inc.

• Quantum Corporation

• Veritas Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Carbonite, Inc

