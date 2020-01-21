Global Data Center Security Market 2019 Size, Status, Demand and Growth Opportunities by 2026

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Data Center Security report conveys a top to bottom efficient viewpoint of the knowledge identified with the Data Center Security Market. This market report utilizes well-examined market strategies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that convey deep market insights. The report includes a thorough investigation of different components impacting the market development. The report provides a complete assessment of present as well as future market prospects for the estimated period of time i.e. 2019-2026.

The key profiles various organizations and players have likewise been highlighted here such as Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.. These profiles help the new entrants to clearly visualize the level of competition they are going to experience in the Data Center Security market.

Market Drivers:

Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth

Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market

Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth

Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth

Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market

Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market

For better comprehension the overall Data Center Security market has been segmented on the basis various factors such as-

By Application Solution Logical Security Solutions Threat and Application Security Others Unified Threat Management Virtualization Security Solutions Firewall Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security Compliance Management Data Protection Physical Security Solutions Video Surveillance Solution Monitoring and Management Access Control By Service Consulting Integration and Deployment Managed Services By Data Center Type Mid-Sized Data Center Enterprise Data Center Large Data Center By Vertical BFSI IT and Telecom Government and Defense Healthcare Media and Entertainment Others



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis

Global data center security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

