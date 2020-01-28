Global Data Center Networking Market: The dynamics of Developed & Developing Countries Growth Speed Up| Alcatel-Lucent, ALE International, Intel Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Curvature,

Global data center networking market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and rising organisational data traffics are the factor for the growth of this market. Global Data Center Networking Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End- User (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers), Application (BFSI, Government, IT, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Retail, Academics, Media and Entertainment), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Data Center Networking Market report offers meticulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which considers numerous market dynamics. This market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ICT industry. Data Center Networking market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The data and information about Data Center Networking industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. The Data Center Networking report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Product definition-:Data center networking is process in which the entire network based devices and equipment is connected with each other within the data center facility. This creates a digital connection data center equipment and infrastructure so that they can easily transfer data among them at an external network. Usually these data center networking develop a network that is reliable, stable and secure and has the ability to support modern technologies such as virtualization and cloud computing. Some of the common components of data center networking are Ethernet switches, management software, controller, storage area network router and others.

Top 10 Companies in the Global Data Center Networking Market Research Report:

Cisco systems,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Arista Networks, Inc.,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

Microsoft,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Dell, Avaya Inc.,

Extreme Networks,

VMware, Inc,

Alcatel-Lucent,

ALE International,

Intel Corporation,

Equinix, Inc.,

Curvature,

Big Switch Networks, Inc.,

Pluribus Networks.,

Apstra,

Broadcom,

Rahi Systems

Key Segmentation

By Component

Hardware Ethernet Switches Network Security Equipment Storage Area Network (SAN) Routers Servers Others

Software Switching operating system Virtual Switches Management software Controller

Services Installation Management and Consulting



By End- User

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

By Application

BFSI

Government

IT

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Retail

Academics

Media and Entertainment

Global Data Center Networking Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors.

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Russia, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, Indonesia, and Australia)

Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Development’s in the Market

In January 2019, Huawei announced the launch of their CloudEngine 16800 which is the industry’s first data center switch built for the Artificial Intelligence. This new data center switch built uses the innovative iLossless algorithm for auto-sensing and auto-optimization of the traffic model. The main aim of the launch is to help the customer so they can obtain intelligent transformation and can use AI efficiently and create an advanced and intelligent world

In November 2018, Extreme Networks announced the launch of their new Agile Data Center networking products which consists of both hardware and software so that the networking can be improved. The main aim of the launch is to provide advanced data center solutions to the organization as this new portfolio is based on the Brocade data center hardware and software assets, and Extreme’s management, analytics and security software

Competitive Analysis

Global data center networking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center networking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Data Center Networking Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Data Center Networking Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Data Center Networking Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Data Center Networking Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Data Center Networking industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue. • Analytical Tools – The Data Center Networking Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree Data Center Networking overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

