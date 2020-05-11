Global Customer Experience Management Market Size, Growth Trends, Segments, Top Companies, Regional Outlook, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

Customer Experience Management Market

The global customer experience management market is majorly driven by the growing demand to improve customer engagement increasing adoption of cloud-based services, increasing requirement for big data analytics, as well as decreasing customer churn rate.

Major players in the global Customer Experience Management market include:

Zendesk

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Wizpra

SAP SE

Nokia Corporation

Avaya

SAS Institute, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

In addition, the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, as well as cloud computing. Likewise, the rising emphasizes of business sectors on retaining customers by offering enhanced and reliable customer experience across the number of mediums is one of the major trends increasing the growth of the global customer experience management market over the forecast period.

On the basis of types, the Customer Experience Management market is primarily split into:

Enterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Web Analytics

Others

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

In addition, the adoption of cloud-based solutions for customer experience management is also anticipated to increase market share during the prediction period. However, this growth can be majorly driven by the increasing number of enterprises that are using cloud -based models across their contact center to efficiently engage consumers across the number of mediums such as call center, mobile, social media, email, as well as chat.

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Other Regions

Similarly, technological developments such as big data analytics and cloud to design, manage, and enhance end-to-end consumer experience process, increasing demand for the personalized experience by different sectors, and increasing espousal of CEM services to reduce the consumer churn rate globally also anticipated to increase the demand for the global customer experience management market into coming years.

The global customer experience management market is segmented into application, component, as well as the geography. According to the component, the global market is classified into services and solutions. In terms of application, the global market is segregated into BFSI, retail, healthcare, travel and hospitality, telecommunication and IT, public sector, automotive, media and entertainment, and others. In terms of geographical landscape, the global customer experience management market is classified into North America. Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Customer Experience Management Market Overview

2 Global Customer Experience Management Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Customer Experience Management Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Customer Experience Management Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Customer Experience Management Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Customer Experience Management Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Customer Experience Management Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

