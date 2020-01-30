Global Cricket Equipment Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Cricket Equipment market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15 million by 2025, from $ 13 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cricket Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cricket Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cricket Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cricket Bats

Cricket Balls

Cricket Protective Gear

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Junior/Youth

Women

Men

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gray-Nicolls

CA Sports

Gunn & Moore

Kookaburra

Sareen Sports

Sanspareils Greenlands

Puma

Slazenger

British Cricket Balls

Adidas

Nike

Sommers

Kippax

Woodworm Cricket

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cricket Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cricket Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cricket Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cricket Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cricket Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cricket Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cricket Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cricket Bats

2.2.2 Cricket Balls

2.2.3 Cricket Protective Gear

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Cricket Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Cricket Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Cricket Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Junior/Youth

2.4.2 Women

2.4.3 Men

2.5 Cricket Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Cricket Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Cricket Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Cricket Equipment by Company

3.1 Global Cricket Equipment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Cricket Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cricket Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cricket Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Cricket Equipment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Cricket Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Cricket Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Cricket Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cricket Equipment by Regions

4.1 Cricket Equipment by Regions

4.2 Americas Cricket Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Cricket Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Cricket Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cricket Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Cricket Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Cricket Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Cricket Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Cricket Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Cricket Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Cricket Equipment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Cricket Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Cricket Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Cricket Equipment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Cricket Equipment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cricket Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cricket Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cricket Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Cricket Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Cricket Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Cricket Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Cricket Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Cricket Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Cricket Equipment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Cricket Equipment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Cricket Equipment Distributors

10.3 Cricket Equipment Customer

11 Global Cricket Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Cricket Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Cricket Equipment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Cricket Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Cricket Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Cricket Equipment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Cricket Equipment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Gray-Nicolls

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.1.3 Gray-Nicolls Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Gray-Nicolls Latest Developments

12.2 CA Sports

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.2.3 CA Sports Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 CA Sports Latest Developments

12.3 Gunn & Moore

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.3.3 Gunn & Moore Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Gunn & Moore Latest Developments

12.4 Kookaburra

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.4.3 Kookaburra Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kookaburra Latest Developments

12.5 Sareen Sports

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.5.3 Sareen Sports Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sareen Sports Latest Developments

12.6 Sanspareils Greenlands

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.6.3 Sanspareils Greenlands Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Sanspareils Greenlands Latest Developments

12.7 Puma

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.7.3 Puma Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Puma Latest Developments

12.8 Slazenger

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.8.3 Slazenger Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Slazenger Latest Developments

12.9 British Cricket Balls

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.9.3 British Cricket Balls Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 British Cricket Balls Latest Developments

12.10 Adidas

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.10.3 Adidas Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Adidas Latest Developments

12.11 Nike

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.11.3 Nike Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Nike Latest Developments

12.12 Sommers

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.12.3 Sommers Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Sommers Latest Developments

12.13 Kippax

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.13.3 Kippax Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Kippax Latest Developments

12.14 Woodworm Cricket

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Cricket Equipment Product Offered

12.14.3 Woodworm Cricket Cricket Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Woodworm Cricket Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

