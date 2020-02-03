Global Craft Beer Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Craft Beer Market was valued at US$ 38.97 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 122.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.34% during a forecast period.

Based on application, the bar segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The growing influence of western culture among the youth, rising disposable incomes of consumers, and an increasing number of bars are driving the market growth in a positive way. On the basis of type, ale segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing living standards of consumers are expected to propel the market growth across globally. The rising popularity of e-commerce is boosting the market growth. Various government bodies of countries such as China, Australia, and Belgium are promoting craft beer to develop an economy of a nation. Craft beer contains less amount of alcohol and health benefits of craft beer are driving factors of the globe craft beer market. Rising innovation of new flavors, which is a key driving factor of the market growth. In addition, rising affordability of consumers, increasing middle-class population across the globe are other driving factors of the craft beer market. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends.

In terms of region, The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising affordability of middle-class population in developing countries of this region. India is estimated to lead the market growth during the forecast period due to the rising income of middle-class population and increasing demand for craft beer. Europe is also expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Developed economy and changing consumer preference towards the less amount of alcohol in beer & flavored are boosting the market growth in this region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Craft Beer Market areKarl Strauss, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Mother Earth Brewing, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Stone Brewing, Tuatara Breweries, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Alesmith Brewing Co., Inc., BrewdogPlc, Carlsberg Group, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc., Guinness & Co., Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, and Llc.

